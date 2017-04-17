Tightening visa norms blessing in disguise

Washington (AFP): The tightening of H1-B work visa rules in the US would be advantageous to Indian IT firms as they would shift more work offshore and also be in a position to improve their billing rate, says industry veteran T V Mohandas Pai. The present business model of Indian IT companies -- offshore-onsite work ratio of 70:30 would now go up to 90:10, the former Chief Financial Officer of Infosys said. "So, what will happen is they (Indian IT firms) will offshore more work and increase their competitiveness. They will do only ten per cent work onsite, and 90 per cent offshore," Pai told PTI. "It can be done very easily for 70-80 per cent of the business. It will improve their competitiveness and make them better," he said. "The new H1-B regulations are very good for Indian IT, and bad for companies which try to use it for cheap labour. First of all, Indian IT is not cheap because what they bill to clients is USD 125,000 to USD 150,000 per year (for an onsite employee)," he said.

"The average pay is around USD 80,000-85,000 per year. They are unnecessarily getting a bad name, because some fly-by-night operators are trying to do body-shopping and spoil the name of the entire (Indian IT) industry," he said.

The new regulations would play to the strength Indian IT companies because they have been reducing the number of H1-B visas they collected since 2014, he said.

"So, they are already getting prepared. It will increase the billing because it will create artificial scarcity in America, and allow Indian companies to bill more for work because there are not enough Americans to fill the positions that are needed", said Pai, who is Chairman of Manipal Global Education Services and Aarin Capital.

"It's a blessing in disguise, I don't think they need to be scared or anything," he said.

As for possible downsides on the visa front, Pai said there would be some uncertainties for the next six months "because nobody knows what they (US Labour department) are going to do and how they are going to behave and all that."

"Uncertainty is because the US Labour Department is threatening more inspections. They will find out the number of applications (by Indian IT firms for H1-B visas) have come down and they should be happy," Pai said.

Flipkart to invest in new biz like PhonePe

Bengaluru (AFP): E-commerce company Flipkart proposes to invest major part of money raised from latest deals, including with Microsoft, in new businesses such as PhonePe and fintech considering opportunities in online money transfer segment. "A large part of the money raised from the latest deals struck with Tencent, Microsoft and eBay, will be invested in new businesses, especially PhonePe and fintech," Flipkart Co-Founder and CEO Binny Bansal said. There was a huge opportunity on the payments side because a large chunk of business comes from people sending money to each other online, he told ETNow. "Yeah, opportunities are definitely there on the payment side becoming a business on its own. Even if you look at the business today, a large part of the business comes from people sending money to each other on phone pay, UPI platform," he said. In the biggest round of funding by an Indian Internet company till date, Flipkart on April 10 raised USD 1.4 billion from blue-chip technology companies Microsoft, eBay and Tencent.

Bansal said Flipkart was also going to invest 'heavily' in other new businesses like grocery, furniture and private labels.

Asked whether forging a partnership with eBay was necessary at all, Bansal said they were very excited about it because it would provide a global platform for Indian sellers to sell their products.

"The eBay partnership and eBay funding has a very strategic lens to it. We are really excited about it. We see a big opportunity in global as well as domestic markets. This will allow lakhs of Indian sellers to sell their products globally. Flipkart has huge capability of adding sellers on to the market place," he said.

On how difficult it will be to integrate operational, technological and cultural dots of the three entities, Bansal said, "For instance, we have not integrated Myntra. We have allowed it to grow independently and also let their culture thrive."

He replied in the affirmative when asked whether the eco-system will witness stable leadership. "Yeah I think I feel we are now at a place where we can take a long-term view on? business and organisation."

On whether Flipkart ever will be listed at the Nasdaq, Bansal said the company did not want to get distracted by anything.

When asked whether this partnership will have a domino effect, Bansal said the ecosystem had seen it in the past and it was a key event because last four months' narrative has been a bit negative and morale low.

OPC organises road show in Italy

BOLOGNA: (INP): With the view to sensitize Pakistanis living in Italy about the functioning of Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC), Punjab and institutional mechanism for addressing their concerns, the OPC Punjab organised a Road Show in Arci Benassi Hall, Bologna, Italy. OPC Vice Chairperson Shaheen Khalid Butt, Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti, DG Javed Iqbal Bokhari and Pakistan Ambassador to Italy Nadeem Riaz addressed participants of the show. Around five hundreds Pakistanis living in Bologna and other adjoining cities of Italy participated in the event. OPC VC Shaheen Khalid Butt and Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti, while addressing the participants, informed that OPC is playing a proactive role in redressing the grievances of Overseas Pakistanis, and they could contact OPC for the resolution of their problems any time. They further said that AJK govt had also adopted OPC Punjab model to solve the problems of Overseas Pakistanis. High-ups of OPC informed that Punjab CM Shahbaz Sharif personally monitored the performance of OPC, and an IT-based system has been set up for online registration of the complaints.

During the show, question-answer session was also held and Pakistanis living in Italy narrated their problems.

FPCCI for using solar power for

energy security

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Pakistan is blessed with enormous solar potential and it can generate around three million of megawatts of electricity from solar source, an official of the FPCCI said Sunday. “Focus on solar power is essential for energy security which will not only fulfil all our needs but that of dozens of other nations,” said Chairman of FPCCI Regional Committee on Industries Atif Ikram Sheikh. He said the govt spent about $12 billion annually on the import of crude oil of which 70pc oil is used to generate power that costs us Rs18 per unit. “Shifting to solar energy can help reduce electricity costs down to Rs six to eight per unit which can help millions of people in Pakistan not connected to the national grid,” he added. Sheikh said that the cost of solar power had come down substantially; therefore it should be focused. He informed that global usage of solar power had jumped from five GW to 227 GW during 2005-2010 while the cost of power generation had reduced from 76 dollars per KV in 1977 to three cents.