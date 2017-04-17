Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Pervez Khattak Monday said he had no reservations on western route of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the citizens agree to take Pakistan towards progress and development under this project.

“The entire Pakistan is unanimous on CPEC project to take the country forward and even we have got an additional route from Gilgit to Chitral which has been approved in 6th JCC meeting held here in December 2016,” he said, while talking to media on the sidelines of the road show held here to muster the Chinese investment in the province.

Khattak said he had good understanding with the federal government on CPEC, adding, “We have included leader of opposition in KP Assembly in the delegation to create more consensus.”

Commenting on One Belt Initiative, he said, it was a good initiative announced by Chinese President Xi Jinping which would be beneficial for not only China and Pakistan but other regions as well.

“We have offered Chinese businessmen to invest in mines, minerals, tourism and information technology sectors,” he explained.

He expressed the confidence that Peshawar would soon become center of CPEC as the city is connected with Afghanistan, Russia, central Asia and Iran and it would become industrial hub providing the shortest route to Gwadar Port.

Responding to a question about security arrangements for the foreign investors, he assured guarantee for the security and informed that a special force had been set up by the provincial government in this regard.

He said there is a misconception about security in Pakistan. The entire world is facing menace of terrorism but in Pakistan, law and order situation is improving fast and it is going to become a peaceful country soon, he concluded.