MIAMI:- Climate change will have a negative effect on key crops such as wheat, rice, and maize, according to a major scientific report out late Tuesday that reviewed 70 prior studies on global warming and agriculture. Experts analyzed previous research that used a variety of methods, from simulating how crops will react to temperature changes at the global and local scale, to statistical models based on historical weather and yield data, to artificial field warming experiments. –AFP
Climate change will cut crop yields: Study
TODAY'S POPULAR
comments powered by Disqus