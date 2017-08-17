Jahangir Siddiqui Govt School inaugurated

KARACHI (PR): Mahvash & Jahangir Siddiqui Foundation (MJSF) & Uqaily Family & Friends Association (UFFA) have collaborated to uplift an existing government school at Mori, district Thatta. The inauguration event of the Jahangir Siddiqui Government School was attended by many prominent personalities from all strata’s of society especially from the educational sector. MJSF and UFFA jointly seek to support the right of education, for the underprivileged children.

The project has been undertaken through the cooperation of Sindh Education Foundation along with Education & Literacy Department Sindh. The school will cater to the educational needs of 200 children with state of the art facilities being provided such as modern computer and audio visuals labs, library & sports ground. JS Group conducts its Corporate Social Responsibility through a series of independent charitable foundations that operate nationwide led by the Mahvash & Jahangir Siddiqui Foundation.

Nurpur dessert competition

LAHORE (PR): House of Nurpur in collaboration with Foodies R' Us hosted a dessert competition for children and adults. The Little Big Chef competition took place on the Foodies R’ Us Facebook platform, spanning over a period of 2 weeks and culminated on 13th August 2017 at a local hotel, Lahore.

The competition gave promising young chefs a platform to showcase their culinary skills using Nurpur UHT milk and Nurpur Butter. Participants were given four dessert categories to participate in -Eastern, Western, Baked Items and Fusion. The adult participants included both professional and non-professional chefs.

The competition received an excellent response from both participants and the digital audience. Over 65 entries were received of which 40 were selected to proceed to the final Live presentation round. Entries in the final round were presented to a judging panel including, Celebrity Chef Saadat, Asad Sheikh; Founder, Foodies R' Us, [Judge 3] and [Judge 4].

Based on their culinary skill, innovation, presentation and taste, winners were awarded a cash prize of Rs25,000 and a Play Station 4.

Bahria Town Karachi mosque unveiled

KARACHI (PR): Bahria Town Karachi opened Bahria Town’s first mosque for the residents and visitors. Chairman Bahria Town Malik Riaz Hussain was the chief guest of the inauguration ceremony, which was attended by the management of Bahria Town, members of civil society and residents of Bahria Town Karachi. Chairman Bahria Town Malik Riaz Hussain inaugurated Masjid-e-Ashiq. Masjid-e-Ashiq is named after the father of Malik Riaz Hussain, Chairman Bahria Town.

Sprawling over 2.5 acres of land, Masjid-e-Ashiq has a covered area of 40000 sq ft with a capacity of 2500 worshippers, with a 160 feet high central minaret. With the diameter of 35 ft, the dome is 85 ft high from the ground.

Jazz launches its new identity

ISLAMABAD (PR): Jazz, Pakistan’s number one digital company, has launched its new identity – ‘Pakistan Ka Tez Tareen aur Behtereen Data Network' to pursue its promise of a digital Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Aamir Ibrahim, CEO – Jazz said, “14th August is not just a day of reverence to the Pakistani spirit, but a reminder of our resolve to make our nation the greatest. We blaze ahead, empowering the country; city by city, village by village with our revolutionary data network.”

Our ambition is clear: embolden Pakistanis to challenge and overcome the impossible, open the doors to unbridled opportunities and ultimately success for themselves and Pakistan”.

ICAP elects new council and regional committees

LAHORE (PR): The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) successfully conducted the elections for the ICAP Council and Regional Committees (Northern and Southern) recently. ICAP is a statutory body established under the Chartered Accountants (CA) Ordinance, 1961 to regulate the profession of accountancy in Pakistan. Council is the governing body responsible for managing the affairs of ICAP.

Elections of ICAP are held after every four years under the supervision of an Election Committee which is constituted under the provisions of the CA Bye-Laws, 1983 and is independent of the Council of ICAP. Members of ICAP actively participated in the voting process at the recently held Elections including a significant number of voters from abroad who casted their votes through electronic voting.