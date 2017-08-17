ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday said that the government had initiated major policy reforms to facilitate business community.

The prime minister expressed these remarks while talking to a delegation of Pakistan Business Council (PBC), led by PBC Vice Chairman Towfiq Chinoy, which called on him at the PM Office. PM Abbasi said that laws relating to establishment of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) had been formulated to attract investment in the country with complete freedom of transferring dividends and movement of capital.

Abbasi said that the government had also improved security ambiance, particularly in Karachi, to help business community for conducting trade in a peaceful environment. Indicators of Pakistan's economy are stable and moving towards positive growth which is being acknowledged by renowned international rating institutions, the prime minister said.

He said Pakistan is poised to become a major player in the regional economy. The prime minister appreciated the role of Pakistan Business Council in providing tangible advice to the government on important policy issues.

During the meeting, the PBC delegation thanked the prime minister and lauded the policy initiatives undertaken by the present government for restoring investors' confidence and paving the way for sustained business and trade growth.