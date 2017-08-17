In order to promote Pakistan’s real estate industry, the Real Estate & Investment Pakistan Expo (RIPE) is preparing for the mega event Sharjah Expo 2017.

The event will be held from September 22-23, 2017. The expo will be attended by a number of participants from Karachi, Islamabad, Faisalabad and Lahore as well as participants from India Russia, China, African countries and other parts of the world.

At least 20,000 participants are expected to attend the event in Sharjah which will include professionals, investors, businessmen and other officials.

The purpose of the Expo is to promote the real estate industry which will also provide a big platform to the investors, buyers and industrialists to get together.

In addition to the annual meeting, property projects will also be highlighted. On this platform the real estate developers and property buyers will learn from each others’ experience.