KARACHI - Counsel General of Republic of China in Karachi, Wang Yu on Wednesday called on Sindh Board of Investment (SBI) Chairperson Naheed Memon to discuss the matters relating industrial cooperation between the countries.

The SBI chief briefed the visiting Chinese diplomat about her meeting with Director General of National Development and Reforms Commission (NDRC) of China. She informed that both the countries had entered the phase of industrial cooperation, along with infrastructure development projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

For strengthening the industrial cooperation among the investors on both ends, SBI would organise a business investment conference in Karachi from 17 to 18 October 2017, she stated. "This conference will give leverage to industrial cooperation and boost the spirit of partnership in Pakistani and Chinese investors," the SBI chief reaffirmed.

During the conference, dialogue sessions would also be held among Chinese think-tank and intellectuals/experts and their Pakistani counterparts including professionals from academia so that maximum information on CPEC be dispensed to the stakeholders, she added. In addition, she said, road-shows would be held to project the investment opportunities at Special Economic Zones, mainly at Dhabeji SEZ, linked to CPEC.

The Chinese counsel general acknowledged the SBI efforts for furthering the CPEC programme including bilateral industrial cooperation. He also appreciated the SBI chief for organising business investment conference and assured full cooperation in this regard.

Chinese delegation

visits FPCCI

APP: A Chinese business delegation on Wednesday visited the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), and both the sides emphasised on enhancing investment relations between Pakistan and China.

Led by China Tianchen Engineering Corporation (TCC) Director Li-Jial, the delegation was welcomed by FPCCI President Zubair F Tufail, said a FPCCI press release. During discussion, the FPCCI and TCC teams agreed to establish and exchange investment missions to strengthen investment relations between the two countries.

Li-Jial highlighted that Pakistan and China enjoy close and friendly ties since long and have strong trade and investment engagements with each other. She said TCC has a vast experience and would like to invest in Pakistan. China has already extended cooperation in different sectors in Pakistan, she added.

The FPCCI president said Pakistan gives great importance to its relationship with China as it is very important and tested friend. He said that since TCC has great experience in oil refinery, it should guide and support Pakistani businessmen in the development of this sector, along with energy and chemical sectors, and other projects to explore investment opportunities mutually beneficial to both the countries.

He called for identifying areas for investment in Karachi.

Zubair invited TCC delegation to sign a memorandum of understanding with FPCCI. This would help enhance investment relations between two countries, he added.