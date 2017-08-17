ISLAMABAD - Tarbela Dam on Wednesday filled to its maximum storage level of 1,550 feet due to increased water flows in river Indus.

The maximum storage level in Tarbela Reservoir is 6.17 MAF which was achieved, claimed by Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) and Indus River System Authority (Irsa) in official figures released here. It is worth mentioning that 6.17 MAF water, maximum live storage capacity of Tarbela, has been stored in the reservoir which is being used for irrigation and power generation.

However, the water level in Mangla Dam is 1,234.60 feet above mean sea level. The water stored in Mangla Reservoir is 6.8 MAF. In a meeting held between various stake holders in July, it was decided that only one feet of water per day will be stored in Tarbela. According to the stance of the Ministry of Water and Power, since the piezometer of the dam has been not working for the last three decades so it’s becoming hard to get the accurate reading of the storage and therefore it was decided to store only one feet water in Tarbella reservoir. Due to rains in the catchment area and snow melting due to high temperature it becomes possible to fill the dam to the maximum level.

Last year, Wapda failed to fill Tarbela reservoir to its maximum level of 1,550 feet and resultantly on August 21, 2016, the Irsa had imposed cut on the water share of both Punjab and Sindh by 21.5 percent. Last year, the Tarbela Dam was filled to 1,541.47 feet only which was more than 8 feet less than the peak level. Irsa held Wapda responsible for not taking prompt action on the authority’s request to fill the reservoir to its capacity.

Meanwhile, the position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages on Wednesday is as under: The inflows in river Indus at Tarbela were 203,600 cusecs and the outflows 174,600 cusecs, while inflows Kabul at Nowshera 37,200 cusecs and outflows 37,200 cusecs, inflows in Jhelum at Mangla 25,600 cusecs and outflows 10,000 cusecs, inflow in Chenab at Marala 72,200 cusecs and outflows 42,600 cusecs.

Tarbela minimum operating level is 1380 feet, present level 1550.00, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 6.174 million acre feet (MAF). Mangla minimum operating level 1040 feet, present level 1234.60 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage was 6.825 MAF. Chashma minimum operating level is 637 feet, present level 647.20 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage 0.208 MAF.

Inflows in Jinah Barrage were 234,900 cusecs and outflows 227,700 cusecs, Chashma inflows 229,900 cusecs and outflows 200,000 cusecs, Taunsa inflows 237,400 cusecs and outflows 214,700 cusecs, Panjnad inflows 60,115 cusecs and outflows 45,100 cusecs, Guddu inflows 308,000 cusecs and outflows 275,600 cusecs, Sukkur inflows 257,300 cusecs and outflows 199,500 cusecs, Kotri inflows 200,200 cusecs and outflows 160,400.