ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday chaired a meeting to review progress on reforms and measures against money laundering and terror financing.

The director general of the FMU gave a briefing about the measures recently taken to curb money laundering and terror financing. He shared latest progress made by Pakistan in this regard and apprised the participants of details. The Foreign Office shared a number of discussions with diplomatic community about latest reforms undertaken by Pakistan. Some additional measures to strengthen the regime on anti-money laundering and counterterrorism (AML/CFT) were also discussed.

The meeting reaffirmed the State’s resolve to continue to strengthen the AML/CFT framework and collectively work towards peace and security of the country.

The national security adviser, secretary to the prime minister, secretary of finance, additional secretary and director general (UN) of the Foreign Office and senior representatives of the Interior Division and State Bank of Pakistan attended the meeting.