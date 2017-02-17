Siemens Healthineers, AKUH sign agreement on mammography system

KARACHI (PR): Siemens Healthineers and the Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) signed a landmark agreement at the Arab Health 2017 Exhibition under which Siemens Healthineers will, in a bucket arrangement, supply latest mammography system and other equipment to AKUH.

Siemens state of the art mammography machines will help AKUH in its fight against the disease and will allow it to use latest technology for quick diagnosis and treatment. When presenting the letter of intent to Siemens Healthineers, Hans Kedzierski, ?CEO of the Aga Khan University Hospital, said, “AKUH wanted to focus more on its core business, and to reduce the complexity and cost of procurement.

Hence a strategic approach was launched to find a partner.”

On this occasion, MD & CEO of Siemens Healthineers Khurram Jameel thanked the Aga Khan University Hospital and Aga Khan Development Network for their longstanding trust in Siemens and said, “This agreement is a great example of strategic, one-vendor partnership in the healthcare field.” He said that Siemens Healthcare was honoured to be associated with an institution like Aga Khan University Hospital that not only maintains its clinical excellence but is also expanding its healthcare initiatives in the field of education. He said, “It is a great opportunity for both of us to grow this relationship further for the betterment of the people of Pakistan.”

Creating one-window facilitation for investment sector in Punjab

LAHORE (PR): “Punjab is tremendously contributing to economic growth of the country but the investment figures are in decline. The Punjab Spatial Strategy project aims to improve economic growth in the province. It’s going to create one window facilitation through doubling the private sector investment, creating almost 1 million new jobs with skilled labour to involve youth bulge,” said Malik Khadim Jilani Awan, additional commissioner of Faisalabad on the occasion of PSS workshop. Babar Hayat Tarar, commissioner of Sahiwal, said, “Spatial Strategy workshops are being arranged to engage all stakeholders for their feedback and invaluable suggestions to be incorporated in planning and practices stages of the project”.

He said that it was one of the most used strategy globally which utilizes the contributions of all government departments and actually “tells us where we need support for various departments and their capacity building”. They were speaking to the audience on the PSS workshops held by the Urban Unit in Faisalabad and Sahiwal, respectively.

EFU Life announces 150% cash dividend for 2016

KARACHI (PR): EFU Life Assurance Ltd, the leading private sector life insurance company in Pakistan, announced its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2016 as approved in the meeting of the Board of Directors held on 14 February 2017. The Company posted a profit after tax of Rs1.873 billion for the year 2016 with earnings per share of Rs18.73. The Company declared a final cash dividend of 120%, i.e. Rs12 per share, taking the total cash dividend payout to 150%, i.e Rs15 per share for the year.

EFU Life is the highest capitalized private sector life insurance company in Pakistan with a paid-up capital of Rs1 billion and the largest asset base of Rs106 billion. The Company has an insurer financial strength rating of AA+ (Outlook: Stable) by JCR VIS.

Huawei Consumer Business Group expects steady growth for 2016

LAHORE (PR): Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) revealed its expected 2016 annual performance figures indicating a 42 per cent increase when compared to 2015. With anticipated sales revenue of USD $26 billion Huawei CBG is showing steady growth for the fifth consecutive year. Additionally, smartphone shipments reached 139 million units presenting a year-on-year growth of 29 percent. According to IDC, the increasing rate of global smartphone shipments was only 0.6% in 2016, which means Huawei has outperformed the overall market.

Richard Yu, chief operating officer of Huawei CBG, commented on the results saying, “Despite tough market conditions Huawei CBG is still growing at industry-leading speed. We believe our success is a direct result of our consumer and innovation-centric approach, as well as our ongoing commitment to building a premium brand.

As we reinforce our global channels and ensure consistent, high-quality service, we make our devices accessible and reliable for all Huawei users.”

When speaking on Huawei’s plans for the coming year, Yu said: “In 2017, we plan to strengthen our supply chain, channels, R&D efforts, our after-sales services. We will also work to fortify any other areas and to streamline our operations, improve the efficiency of our decision-making, drive our internationalization strategy and proactively develop future capacity.”

UBL holds 6th Literary Awards

KARACHI (PR): The 6th UBL Literary Awards 2016 were held at the Beach Luxury Hotel in Karachi on Saturday, 11 February 2017. The awards were held in conjunction with the 8th Karachi Literature Festival. Celebrating the literary efforts of Pakistani writers, UBL, Pakistan’s Best Bank 2016, held these awards for the sixth year running. Acclaimed Urdu writer Mushtaq Ahmad Yousufi graced the event with his presence. Yousufi is recipient of the ‘Sitara-e-Imtiaz’ (1999) and ‘Hilal-e-Imtiaz’ (2002), the highest literary honours by the Government of Pakistan for his celebrated literary works. He has also been a former President of UBL, (1974-76) and has been awarded the ‘Quaid-e-Azam Memorial Medal’ for his distinguished services in Banking.

Over 160 entries were received as nominations for the seven categories of the awards. The books, which were written by Pakistani authors and published in Pakistan in 2015, were shortlisted by an esteemed panel of judges which included the likes of Dr Asghar Nadeem Syed, Dr Asif Farrukhi, Ghazi Salahuddin, Dr Arfa Syeda, Kishwar Naheed, Dr Anwaar Ahmad and Masood Ashar.

PNSC gets ‘AA’ entity ratings from PACRA

KARACHI (PR): The Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) has granted an Entity Ratings of Long Term ‘AA’ to Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) in February 2017. This rating has been raised from PNSC’s previous Entity Ratings of Long Term ‘AA-’in 2016. The Short Term Ratings given to PNSC this year was ‘A1+’, while its 2016 Short Term Ratings was also A1+. PNSC’s Outlook has also remained constant at ‘Stable’.

The action advised for PNSC in 2017 is ‘Upgrade’, while last year the advised action was to ‘Maintain’. As per PACRA’s report, the ratings reflect PNSC’s strong ownership – majority owned by government of Pakistan and its strategic significance as the country’s flag carrier. On a stand-alone basis, PNSC’s business profile has gained significant strength in recent years and exhibited by continuous improvement in business margins on account of efficient fleet utilization, better pricing strategy and cost management measures taken by the management. Senator Mir Hazil Khan Bizenjo, Minister for Ports & Shipping, remarked, “It is noteworthy that the PNSC is cruising ahead with distinction having achieved the ‘AA’ ratings at the start of 2017.

PNSC being a Public Sector company has displayed resilience by adopting robust measures and stringent controls and as a consequence PNSC’s business profile has gained significant strength in recent years.”