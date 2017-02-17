KARACHI:- The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $21,824.5 million on 10 February2017. The weekly break-up of the foreign reserves position released on Thursday showed that foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stood at $16,993.4 million, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks are $4,831.1 million, hence total liquid foreign reserves reached at $21,824.5 million. During the week ending February 10, 2017, SBP’s reserves decreased by $224 million to $16,993 million on account of GOP debt and other payments, said SBP.–Staff Reporter