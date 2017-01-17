LAHORE - The Punjab government has utilised almost 50 percent of its total Annual Development Programme (ADP) of Rs550 billion approved in the budget by the Punjab Assembly for 2016-17, as the provincial finance department has released around Rs282 billion for the implementation of over 6,000 development projects during first half (July-December) of the current financial year.

According to details, Rs44.5 billion was released for Education, Rs29.8 billion for Health, Rs24 billion for Water Supply & Sanitation and Rs3 billion for Sports & Youth Affairs. During current financial year, unprecedented allocations have been made for the development of Health, Education, Agriculture, Irrigation and infrastructure Development sectors.

Total development programme of Rs550 billion was approved by the Provincial Assembly for the financial year 2016-17 which was 38 percent higher than the development programme of last year. Out of this development budget, Rs169 billion has been earmarked for Social Sectors included Rs42.5 billion for Health, Rs68 billion for Education, whereas Rs158 billion for Infrastructure Development which included Roads, Irrigation and Public Building Sectors and an amount of Rs29.2 billion has been allocated for development of Agriculture and Livestock Sectors, told the P&D spokesman.

These funds have been released against the implementation of schemes all over the Punjab against all ongoing development projects of ADP 2016-17 during first week of July, 2016 enabling the executing agencies to start development work at all the projects. A number of projects are being implemented in these areas, a few of them included: Multan Metro Bus Project is being completed during current year at the cost of Rs30 billion, Expansion of Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital in Muzaffargarh at the cost of Rs9 billion, Khawaja Fareed Engineering & IT University at Rahim Yar Khan at the cost of Rs3.8b, Cardiac Surgery Block at BV Hospital, Bahawalpur at the cost of Rs1.3b, Upgradation of DHQ Hospitals to the level of Teaching Hospital at Sialkot, Sahiwal, Gujranwala and DG Khan at the cost of Rs12 billion, Revamping of all DHQ Hospitals and 15 THQ Hospitals in Punjab at the cost of Rs5 billion, Khadim-e-Punjab School Programme at the cost of Rs50b, Khadim-e-Punjab Rural road programme at the cost of Rs150b, Trible Area Development Project for DG Khan and Rajanpur Areas Districts (Rs3.381b), Development schemes for Cholistan Development Authority (Rs2.712b), Development projects for barani areas (Rs358m), New Khanki Barrage (Rs23b), Rehabilitation of Trimu Barrage (Rs17b), Construction of small dams (Rs7b), Agriculture Development Package (Rs20b), Establishment of University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences at Bahawalpur (Rs3b), Construction of Canal Expressway from Gutwala to Sahiawala, Faisalabad (Rs6b), Improvement of Jhal Khanuwana Chowk, Faisalabad (Rs2.5 billion), Completion of 13 Sewerage/Water Supply schemes of WASA, Multan (Rs3.67b), Dualisation of Road from Bahawalpur to Hasilpur at the cost of Rs5b, Construction of Flyover on GT Road at Aziz Cross Road, Gujranwala at the cost of Rs6.6b and Dualisation of Muridkey Narowal Road with total cost of Rs4.4 billion.