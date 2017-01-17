LAHORE - The business community on Monday flayed the government’s decision of increasing the prices of MS 92 RON Petrol by Rs1.77 to Rs68.35 per liter and Hi Speed Diesel (HSD) by Rs2 to Rs79.22 per liter with effect from January 16 till January 21, 2017, they termed it a bad news for the country’s economy which was already facing a number of challenges.

Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) Chairman Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, while strongly reacting to this decision, said that the increase would put extra burden on the consumers. He said that on the start of new year, prices were kept stable and now at the mid of the month, surprisingly the petroleum prices were increased.

There was no justification for raising the prices of petroleum products when the prices were unchanged in the international market.

He said that Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front had for the last many months been calling on the concerned government circles to take measures for the promotion of alternate fuels as trade deficit was fast widening due to heavy imports under the head of petroleum products.

He said that rise in PoL prices is bound to give a further blow to the industry.

The Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front chairman appreciated Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for announcing Rs180 billion package for the revival of export-oriented industries.

The PIAF is seriously concerned about the decline in exports and an increase in the trade deficit, which has reached to $14 billion during first half of the current fiscal mainly due to increasing cost of doing business which has impacted export sector viability.