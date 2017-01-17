Professional Education Foundation launches ‘PEF-Edhi Scholarship’

KARACHI (PR): To support deserving and bright students who are unable to pursue further professional education due to financial constraints, Professional Education Foundation (PEF) has launched ‘PEF-Edhi Scholarship’.

The scholarship, named after Abdul SattarEdhi, honours his outstanding humanitarian services towards people in need. PEF Board of Directors Member Dr Saad Khalid Niaz, while introducing the scholarships, said that the Foundation has launched the scholarship programme to honour the services of Abdul Sattar Edhi and recognise his outstanding humanitarian work.

“We are proud to launch the PEF-Edhi Scholarship to honour the greatest humanitarian of our times – Abdul SattarEdhi,” he added. While answering a question, Dr Niaz said that the Foundation, at the moment, is funding more than 1,200 students in the fields of Medicine, Engineering, Agriculture, IT and Management.

K-Electric all set to compete in NBP Football tournament

LAHORE (PR): Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) champion K-Electric is all geared up to compete in NBP President’s Cup Football tournament.

Overall 12 teams participating in the tournament which will commence on January 17, 2017 at the KPT Sports Complex. According to KE spokesperson, “Following the phenomenal performance of our team during previous tournaments, we are quite hopeful for a great game yet again from PPFL champion. We wish our team all the best for this tournament.”

With a strong affiliation with sports, KE has always been at the forefront to nurture youth, providing them with the resources and guidance to inspire future sportsmen. K-Electric also organises regular training of its football team.

Twilight E Studio updates ‘Galaxy Jet Fighter’ game

LAHORE (PR): Twilight E Studio has recently updated its game ‘Galaxy Jet Fighter’. After the promising opening of Galaxy Jet Fighter it’s been doing extremely well. The game has a dynamic theme with magnificent graphics.

All you need to do is to move to and fro with your jet crosswise the screen and kill the enemies roving your way. The game has kicked off with the installations of about 500,000-1,000,000. The features of the game include rich graphics, pragmatic sound effects, colourful environment, and bona-fide feel of environment. For real-time you consider yourself a “Galaxy Jet Fighter”.Now it’s time to kill your leisure while playing a fight-filled game that you will surely enjoy.

The game has a bursting effect and sound that will not at all sidetrack your mind. Now hurry up grab a phone because the real adventure has knocked out your door. And get ready to take away your boredom.

Roots Int’l Schools celebrate transportation week

WAH CANTT(PR): Roots International Schools, Wah Cantt, celebrated Transportation Week in its nationwide Campuses depicted the theme of IB “How World Works.” The activity mainly focused on make students learn to do inquiry into the natural world and its laws, the interaction between the natural world (physical and biological) and human societies how humans use their understanding of scientific and technological advances on society and on the environment.

The IB Primary Years Programme at Roots International School focuses on the idea that students’ learning is based on experiences and prior knowledge. Therefore, structured inquiry is the most common method used in the classroom.

Students brought all types of vehicles from their homes and they prepared presentations and made small project to display. They learned different parts of vehicles and they analyse their daily use in their livelihoods. This provided them firsthand knowledge of transportation technology and its advantages.