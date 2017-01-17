ISLAMABAD - Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has increased the water releases for Balochistan by 1,500 cusecs while Punjab has extended its annual canal closure by 10 days.

According the IRSA spokesman, Punjab has extended its canal closure for 10 days and now it will open on January 30 instead of earlier planned January 20. While the canal closure schedule in Sindh will remain the same, the spokesperson added. However the Sindh water intend is on low side because of the recent rains in the province, the spokesperson informed. Currently the canals are closed across Punjab and Sindh for annual maintenance and de-silting.

The spokesman said that Balochistan has requested an increased flow of water in its canals from the current 2,000 cusecs. Following Balochistan request, OGRA has increased the water supply to Balochistan by 1,500 cusecs to 3,500 cusecs, the official maintained.

Earlier, Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has announced the annual canal closure for Punjab and Sindh for annual maintenance and de-silting from December 26 to January 20. According the details, Lower Jhelum Canal, upper Chenab Canal and Rasul Qadirabad Link will be closed from December 26, 2016 to January 12, 2017. Whereas, Qadirabad Balloki Link and Jhang Branch of Lower Chenab Canal will be closed from December 27 to January 13. Lower Bari Doab Canal, Balloki Suleimanki Link will be closed from December 29 to January 15. Upper Pakpattan Canal and Eastern Sadiqia Canal will stay closed from December 30 to January 16. Taunsa Canal will stay closed from December 31 to January 17 and Panjnad Canals will be closed from January 3 to January 20.

As per the rivers flows and reservoir level report of WAPDA on January 16, River Indus at Tarbela was getting inflows of 14,500 cusecs and outflows 5,000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera inflows 11,100 cusecs and outflows 11,100 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla inflows 7,400 cusecs and outflows 5,000 cusecs, while inflow of Chenab at Marala was 5,700 cusecs and outflows 5,700 cusecs.

The report further said that Jinnah Barrage inflows were 27,800 cusecs and outflows 27,800 cusecs, Chashma inflows 22,700 cusecs and outflows 21,200 cusecs, Taunsa inflows 20,400 cusecs and outflows 20,400 cusecs, Panjnad inflows 5,100 cusecs and outflows 5,100 cusecs, Guddu inflows 19,800 cusecs and outflows 6,700 cusecs, Sukkur inflows 3,500 cusecs and outflows 3,500 cusecs, Kotri, inflows 5,100 cusecs and outflows nil.

About the level and storage of the reservoirs, the report said that Tarbela’s level was 1,430.77 feet, maximum conservation level 1,550 feet and live storage today was 0.978 million acre feet (MAF). Mangla present level was 1,102.65 feet, maximum conservation level 1,242 feet, live storage was 0.666 MAF. Similary Chashma present level was 640.00 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet and live storage was 0.038 MAF.