Wheat sowing increases 0.6pc in

Punjab, 0.2pc in Sindh

ISLAMABAD (APP): Wheat crop cultivation, a major cash crop of the season used as staple food in the country, had registered positive growth during the sowing season of 2016-17 as compared to last year. Wheat cultivation in Punjab had witnessed about 0.6 percent increase whereas crop sowing in Sindh registered about 0.2 percent increase as compared to last crop season, said Food Security Commissioner in the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, Dr Imtiaz Ahmad Gopnag. Talking to APP here on Monday, he said wheat crop had been cultivated over 6,677 thousand hectares in Punjab, showing an increase of 0.6 percent as compared to last year. While, in Sindh the crop has been cultivated over 1,157 thousand hectares, showing positive growth in crop sowing when compared to the last year, he added. The wheat sowing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan was recorded at 597 thousand hectares and 362 thousand hectares, he added.

The major cash crop of the season, which fulfills the domestic consumption of the country as well to export, has been cultivated over 8,793 thousand hectares of land across the country, he remarked.

Govt approves PC-Is for two projects worth Rs4.776b

ISLAMABAD (APP): The govt has approved PC-Is for two key project 'Survival of Wildlife Resources' and 'Survival of Forestry Resources' under the GPP that would be executed at a cost of Rs4.776b. "Rs1.124b will be spent on `Survival of Wildlife Resources in Pakistan' and Rs3.652b for the `Survival of Forest Resources in Pakistan," official sources said. They said preservation and management of forest and wildlife resources of the country needs to be adequately developed in line with the best international practices. The federal govt was playing an effective role in all initiatives under the umbrella of Revival of Forestry and Wildlife Resources in Pakistan, the sources added. They said, "The PM also issued directions for revival and management of internationally recognised wildlife habitats including Khunjrab National Park (GB), Khirthar National Park (Sindh), Hingol National Park (Balochistan), Chitral Gol National Park (KPK), Lal Suhana National Park and Salt Range area (Punjab), Machiara National Park (AJK) and Margalla Hills National Park (ICT)."

Trade bodies recommend Shahid as

PML-N Traders Wing president

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Trade bodies of different markets of Lahore on Monday appealed the leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League-N to appoint Shahid Nazir as the new president of the PML-N Traders Wing after the death of Nasir Saeed. Nazir is already serving as the general secretary of the PML-N Traders Wing besides. The trade bodies of Urdu Bazar, Shah Alam Market, Mcload Road, Mongomry Road, Anarkali, Circular Road, Ferozepur markets board and Ichra Bazar has urged the leadership that traders of city has elected Shahid Nazir as executive committee member of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry to represent traders on Chamber floor. The trade bodies appreciated the government as the latest economic indicators show that Pakistan compared favourably with the other regional countries in terms of GDP growth. They said that in the PML-N regime, Pakistan’s GDP has performed well in the current fiscal year and by the end of December 2015 it was ranked third in the region after China and India.

The economic indicators which include output, prices and jobs, trade, exchange and interest rates show that the latest GDP growth of the country has been recorded at 5.7, whereas in 2017 it has been predicted at 5.3 percent.

Ogra to organise three workshops for journalists

ISLAMABAD (APP): Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) will organise three workshops for journalists in different cities to acquaint them about working and role of the regulatory body. In an introductory meeting with newspersons here, newly appointed Senior Executive Director (Corporate and Media Affairs) Imran Ghaznavi said schedule for the workshops would be announced shortly. Answering a question, he agreed that OGRA's public hearings should be open for media to ensure more transparency in the entire process and creating awareness among the masses about importance of the forum. According to OGRA's annual report for the year 2015-16, the authority heard and decided 310 appeals, out of which 161 were relating to natural gas and 149 to Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), oil and enforcement. The authority resolved 2,838 complaints under the Complaint Resolution Procedure Regulations (CRPR), 2003 that resulted in provision of 208 new gas connections and relief amounting to Rs183.61 million to consumers in gas utility bills.