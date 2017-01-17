PESHAWAR - A three-day training session was held for local community of Swat region on the subject of fruit processing and preservation by PCSIR Laboratories, Peshawar, a statement issued here on Monday stated.

Pakistan Army collaborated in holding the training session, while technical expertise, processing and training material and equipments were provided by Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) Labs, Peshawar, the statement added.

PCSIR Chairman Dr Shahzad Alam showed his full commitment for the exploitation and improvement of natural resources of Swat valley through provision of technical expertise. Brigade Commander Mingora Swat Brig Zafar Iqbal pointed out post-harvest losses of fruits and vegetables in the region and urged for its control and value addition by provision of technical assistance in this regard. The PCSIR chairman assured his cooperation to industrialists in Swat and stated that PCSIR would provide support to impart training to these industrialists.

In compliance to the directives of the PCSIR chairman, PCSIR Peshawar Director General Bashir Ahmad constituted and deputed a team of experts for conducting the training in Swat, the statement read. Members from the local community also participated in the training. Initially, processing and preservation of apple, citrus, tomato and other fruits and vegetables were demonstrated from which different daily food items were developed. Fruit processing and preservation techniques were followed by practical demonstration of preparing apple jam and apple chips by trainer of PCSIR.

While addressing the psrticipants, Col Khurram Zeeshan thanked the PCSIR Peshawar director general and his team for organising such a fruitful training workshop for the local community. He appreciated the sizable participation of local community in the workshop and also lauded the products prepared during the training. He vowed that such type of activity should be continued in future as well.

In his concluding remarks, Bashir stated that the initiative would help in exploiting the resources of the Swat region which would prove helpful in its socio-economic uplift. He also urged upon the trainees to utilise the expertise gained during the training up to the maximum extent in the days to come.