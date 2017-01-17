ISLAMABAD - Company Registration Offices (CROs) of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) would remain open on Saturday from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm with effect from February 1, 2017 onwards. The step has been taken to provide guidance or facilitation regarding availability of name, new company formation and filing of statutory returns, said a statement issued here by the commission. The facilitation would be provided by the officers of Incorporation and Facilitation Wing under the supervision of in-charge or joint registrar.