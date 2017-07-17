BASF introduces public health insecticide for malaria prevention

Lahore (PR): BASF SE, Germany has received a recommendation from the World Health Organisation (WHO) for Interceptor G2, a long-lasting insecticide-treated mosquito net (LN) based on chlorfenapyr. Chlorfenapyr is a completely new insecticide class for combating mosquitoes for public health.

This is the first WHO recommendation for a product based on a new insecticide class in more than 30 years. Working with the Innovative Vector Control Consortium (IVCC) and the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine in a collaboration lasting over a decade, BASF’s scientists successfully repurposed chlorfenapyr to be effective on mosquito nets and meet stringent WHO performance thresholds for public health.