SARGODHA - The Excise and Taxation department Sargodha division recovered Rs746 million taxes from various heads in the division during 2016-17 which is 91 percent of their given target.

Similarly, 19000 fake number plates were demolished, 621 unregistered vehicles and 19000 vehicles were challaned for various violations. Excise and Taxation Director Mushtaq Faridi said on Sunday said that property tax system of the region had also been attached with the central computerised system through which people could see their property and tax details online.

He disclosed that Excise department Sargodha led by ETO Arshad Chehal recovered Rs424 million under various heads and achieved 89 percent target, Khushab district led by ETO Javed Iqbal Cheema recovered Rs115 million which was 91 percent of their given target. Similarly, Rs111 million were recovered by District Mianwali led by ETO Farooq Butt and achieved 91 percent target while District Bhakhar led by ETO Arshad Hameed recovered Rs96 million and achieved 100 percent target from various heads from July 2016 to June 30 2017.

The Excise director said that the department conducts general hold up on every Wednesday against all the tax defaulters. Sargodha District checked over 60,000 vehicles during last fiscal year, Khushab 35000 vehicles, Mianwali 32000 vehicles while in Bhakhar district over 40000 vehicles were checked, he added. He disclosed that attachment of property tax with central computerised system would be beneficial in recovery of tax adding that computerised challan forms would be delivered for property tax this year.