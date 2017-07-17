LAHORE - Environmentalists on Sunday highlighted that climate change could affect agriculture sector and cause problems of food security in the country. There was a dire need to adopt measures on war-footings to create awareness among the farming

community about the impacts of climate change. Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) Deputy Director Saleem Shaikh said the ministry had directed the provinces to take steps to cope with the impacts of climate change with particular reference to

agriculture and livestock sectors.