Int’l carpet traders to visit PCMEA’s

exhibition

LAHORE (APP): Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) has convinced a large number of representatives of carpet industries from various countries to participate in International Carpet Exhibition to be held in October 2007. PCMEA Vice Chairman Riaz Ahmed told journalists on Sunday that through this event, the association would be able to portray a positive image of Pakistan to the world. He urged the government and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) to extend full support for the success of the exhibition. He mentioned that on July 18, TDAP Secretary Inamullah Khan Dharejo would visit PCMEA office to discuss various matters of the carpet industry as well as the issues pertaining to arrangements of the exhibition. Riaz said that the exhibition would be a mega event for which all out efforts were being made, however, the PCMEA was facing certain issues in this regard. He expressed gratitude that the TDAP secretary had accepted their invitation to visit the association’s office.

During the TDAP secretary's visit, he said that they would take up issues including early issuance of financial assistance for the exhibition and convenience of visa acquisition. "We hope that meeting will yield positive results and all issues of the carpet industry will be settled down," he said.

Pro-poor sectors expenditures reach Rs1017.5b in six months

ISLAMABAD (APP): The government, as part of achieving goal to eliminate poverty by 2030, increased total pro-poor sectors expenditures which reached Rs1017.5 billion during first six months of 2016-17. The sectors included roads, highways and bridges, environment, water supply and sanitation, education, health, population planning, social security, natural calamities and other disasters. The government has prioritised 17 pro-poor sectors through Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) which provides a link between policy priorities and related budget allocations. The expenditure on pro-poor sectors in 2012-13 stood at 8.5 percent of Gross Domestic product (GDP), in 2013-14 these were 7.7 percent of GDP and in 2014-15 these were 8.3 percent of GDP. Moreover, total expenditures of pro-poor sectors reached 2,694.67 billion during 2015-16 and these were 9.3 percent of Gross Domestic Product.

Official sources on Sunday said Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms in collaboration with concerned Provincial Departments and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) had carried out an extensive series of divisional level workshops to sensitise about Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at grassroots level and also disseminated findings of Multi-dimensional Poverty Index (MPI) report.

Irrigation dept officials responsible

for water shortage: SCA

HYDERABAD (APP): The Sindh Chamber of Agriculture (SCA) has complained that despite high flow of water in Indus river and ongoing monsoon rains, the farmers in tail end areas irrigated by the canals of Sukkur and Kotri barrages were facing water shortage. A meeting of the SCA, chaired by Vice President Dr Shahnawaz Shah, here on Sunday asked the Sindh government to take notice of the water shortage and also to take action against officials of the Sindh Irrigation Department who were responsible for the situation. The meeting noted that the water level in the country's dams as well as in the Indus river was high while the country across its length was receiving the monsoon showers. However, the farmers at the meeting lamented that despite abundant quantum of water, the irrigation canals of the Sukkur and Kotri barrages were not supplying irrigation water to all the tail end areas. The meeting pointed out that the districts including Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas were particularly dealing with the water scarcity for irrigating the crops.

The farmers appealed Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to take notice of the apparently artificial water shortage and also to address the problem. The SCA also demanded that the chief minister should immediately direct the irrigation department to start desilting of the saline irrigation drains without further delay.

IRSA releases 313,000 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Indus River System Authority (Irsa) on Sunday released 313,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 457,100 cusecs. According to the data released by Irsa, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1507.10 feet, which was 127.10 feet higher than its dead level 1380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 256,700 cusecs while outflow 146,000 cusecs. The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1213.95 feet, which was 172.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 43,400 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs, respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 227,100, 201,500 and 75,500 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 58,600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 65,300 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.