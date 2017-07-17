SWABI - Swabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the first ever established body of the entrepreneurs in the district, has invited all traders and business community, to come forward and play their due role in boosting trade activities.

While addressing a press conference, the SCCI members - who established and registered the new body of industrialists - were delighted and termed it “a great victory”. The Swabi chamber is not only governed by Gadoon Amazai Industrial Estate (GAIE) entrepreneurs but industrialists from across the district are part of it.

Gadoon Industrial Association (GIA) President Mohammad Zahid Shah and other members are founders of the new body. The SCCI main goals are to work for safeguarding interests of local industrialists, strengthening bounds and links with business community across the country, provision of required facilities and interaction with both federal and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to boost the industrial sectors and encourage investment.

In reply to a question, Zahid said that the defunct Gadoon Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which was established at the time when Gadoon Industrialists were given 100 percent incentives due to location disadvantage, was neither registered nor made a vibrant body due to different reasons. “One thing we want to make clear that no one will be allowed to politicise the chamber because in such scenario we might lose the industrial development focus. However, every industrialist is welcomed with open heart,” he added.

SCCI Vice President Rahim said, “We all are committed to make this chamber a vibrant body and to meet expectations of the industrialists of the entire district would be our fundamental objective.” SCCI Secretary General Nadar said that the doors of the chamber would remain open for all industrialists and traders who should come forward to play their due role.