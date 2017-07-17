Maha Athar Butt - Every day for the past two years, I keenly observed one thing that was consistently present in purse or bag was a pen. 76 percent of the consumers surveyed consider a pen an important, very important or extremely important of their daily personal activities. Being a consumer myself, who loves to write, draw or take notes considers carrying a pen an integral part of life. As much as I love to play around with my pen I often find myself losing a lot of important notes or documentations which, ends up to be a very time consuming and frustrating act.

My problem got me thinking, I simply cannot be alone in this, there has to be someone else who faces the same issue. I decided to ask my friends, and most of them had the same issues, loosing important notes right before the exam (most of the time) and then it would take hours to find them again. Being a very eager-to-learn student, I decided to come up with a solution to this problem. I prioritised my thoughts and figured out that the solution could only be centered on the one thing that everyone was using almost daily; a pen and a laptop/tablet and then I thought for an Idea about to develop a pen that cannot just write, but it can also store all of your information that you will write and later decode it on a laptop so that you can save your notes in soft copies; a back-up for your hard copy of notes.

Most people, especially students, professors and employees from different sectors carry a pen and a laptop close at hand, because these things have now become need of the hour to match the fast paced world and for more accuracy, streamlined data people like to store more of their information on laptops. If we can combine these two powerful instruments; pen and a laptop life can become much easier for all of us.

According to the P&S Market Research global partner in research quoted that the global digital pen market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.6 percent during 2016-2022. Interestingly, some of the major trends that led to this observation were due to the increasing use of technology in the Asia-Pacific region for example; China, India or Pakistan.

According to the report of Digital Pakistan Policy 2017 Ministry of Information Technology report, it is stated that Pakistan has more than 2000 IT companies and the number is growing each year. This clearly shows the advancement in the sector of IT in Pakistan and in order to cope up with the changing environment across the world of digitalisation. In order to meet the increasing literacy rate and the age of digitalisation Pakistan clearly needs to develop an efficient and user-friendly digital pen to ease the process of learning.

The Idea came to me when I was using a pen and wondered how easy it would be if I could just record all my handwriting on a memory card through a pen, that way I won’t lose any important information. A memory card is a small storage device that stores data on portable devices that comes with storage capacities ranging from 8GB to 32 GB. Once, all writing is recorded in the memory card one can easily insert the memory card in a laptop and transfer all the important data.

A combination of these two factors would give birth to a digital pen – WriteSmart (Exhibit A). Through this a user would not just be able to write smoothly but it would also enable them to carry their memories in their pockets, store it in a laptop and built new ones. The size of a memory card is that of a small coin, which means it can be easily placed in a wallet, a watch, an ID card holder, on a key chain or in a pen, basically any small item which can be easily misplaced has enough room on it for memory card to be stored.

WriteSmart would be an additional factor of how the world is shifting from analogue to digital. It’s a great mixture of modern technology with similar feel of writing as of any other pen. Being able to securely store handwritten information ensures speed, accuracy and time savings whereas; it eliminates the need of storing huge files of raw data. WriteSmart would consist of the following elements: pen cap – would keep the ink of your clothes; ordinary ink refill – to help you write and know what you have written; refill holder – holds the ink refill in place; Indicator lights – to indicate when the pen is full of words; memory card space – to store the memory card in place and a software of reading handwriting in a Laptop.

In the light of all the above discussion I can come up to the conclusion that this idea seems to be a promising one and can in fact lead to a very lucrative and feasible commercial project which would generate yield dividends for people who are successfully able to manufacture it. With the increasing trend of digitalisation one can now predict that soon led pencils or simple ball points would become absolute as now people want gives value to more efficient products that gives more than one benefits hence, developing digital pen – WriteSmart would make it easy for the consumers who purchase it to gather, write and store information in a more efficient way.

Maha Athar Butt

Every day for the past two years, I keenly observed one thing that was consistently present in purse or bag was a pen. 76 percent of the consumers surveyed consider a pen an important, very important or extremely important of their daily personal activities. Being a consumer myself, who loves to write, draw or take notes considers carrying a pen an integral part of life. As much as I love to play around with my pen I often find myself losing a lot of important notes or documentations which, ends up to be a very time consuming and frustrating act.

My problem got me thinking, I simply cannot be alone in this, there has to be someone else who faces the same issue. I decided to ask my friends, and most of them had the same issues, loosing important notes right before the exam (most of the time) and then it would take hours to find them again. Being a very eager-to-learn student, I decided to come up with a solution to this problem. I prioritised my thoughts and figured out that the solution could only be centered on the one thing that everyone was using almost daily; a pen and a laptop/tablet and then I thought for an Idea about to develop a pen that cannot just write, but it can also store all of your information that you will write and later decode it on a laptop so that you can save your notes in soft copies; a back-up for your hard copy of notes.

Most people, especially students, professors and employees from different sectors carry a pen and a laptop close at hand, because these things have now become need of the hour to match the fast paced world and for more accuracy, streamlined data people like to store more of their information on laptops. If we can combine these two powerful instruments; pen and a laptop life can become much easier for all of us.

According to the P&S Market Research global partner in research quoted that the global digital pen market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.6 percent during 2016-2022. Interestingly, some of the major trends that led to this observation were due to the increasing use of technology in the Asia-Pacific region for example; China, India or Pakistan.

According to the report of Digital Pakistan Policy 2017 Ministry of Information Technology report, it is stated that Pakistan has more than 2000 IT companies and the number is growing each year. This clearly shows the advancement in the sector of IT in Pakistan and in order to cope up with the changing environment across the world of digitalisation. In order to meet the increasing literacy rate and the age of digitalisation Pakistan clearly needs to develop an efficient and user-friendly digital pen to ease the process of learning.

The Idea came to me when I was using a pen and wondered how easy it would be if I could just record all my handwriting on a memory card through a pen, that way I won’t lose any important information. A memory card is a small storage device that stores data on portable devices that comes with storage capacities ranging from 8GB to 32 GB. Once, all writing is recorded in the memory card one can easily insert the memory card in a laptop and transfer all the important data.

A combination of these two factors would give birth to a digital pen – WriteSmart (Exhibit A). Through this a user would not just be able to write smoothly but it would also enable them to carry their memories in their pockets, store it in a laptop and built new ones. The size of a memory card is that of a small coin, which means it can be easily placed in a wallet, a watch, an ID card holder, on a key chain or in a pen, basically any small item which can be easily misplaced has enough room on it for memory card to be stored.

WriteSmart would be an additional factor of how the world is shifting from analogue to digital. It’s a great mixture of modern technology with similar feel of writing as of any other pen. Being able to securely store handwritten information ensures speed, accuracy and time savings whereas; it eliminates the need of storing huge files of raw data. WriteSmart would consist of the following elements: pen cap – would keep the ink of your clothes; ordinary ink refill – to help you write and know what you have written; refill holder – holds the ink refill in place; Indicator lights – to indicate when the pen is full of words; memory card space – to store the memory card in place and a software of reading handwriting in a Laptop.

In the light of all the above discussion I can come up to the conclusion that this idea seems to be a promising one and can in fact lead to a very lucrative and feasible commercial project which would generate yield dividends for people who are successfully able to manufacture it. With the increasing trend of digitalisation one can now predict that soon led pencils or simple ball points would become absolute as now people want gives value to more efficient products that gives more than one benefits hence, developing digital pen – WriteSmart would make it easy for the consumers who purchase it to gather, write and store information in a more efficient way.