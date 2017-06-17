UBL participates in ‘Belt & Road Bankers Roundtable’

KARACHI (PR): Ms Sima Kamil, President & CEO UBL attended the Belt & Road Forum for International Cooperation, held on May 14-15 in Beijing, on the invitation of National Development & Reform Commission (NDRC) of China. The forum was attended by heads of states of 29 countries, government representatives from more than 130 countries and 70 international organizations. While in Beijing, she also participated in the Belt & Road Bankers Roundtable meeting. This meeting was hosted by Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) on behalf of NDRC.

During the roundtable meeting, Ms Sima Kamil spoke about the Sustainable Development Goals on Green Finance and emphasized that ‘One Belt One Road’ is a transformative project which holds enormous potential for transforming the lives of the people of the region. She said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is an important link in the larger chain of Belt and Road Initiative. She also emphasized that it is a long-term and systematic initiative to promote economic cooperation through collaboration on Gwadar port, energy, transportation infrastructure and industrial cooperation.

UBL, Pakistan’s Best Bank 2016, with its widest network of 45,000 customer touch points is ideally positioned to serve the interests of Chinese corporates and investors efficiently. In line with its Progressive & Innovative brand attributes, UBL is poised to provide world class banking services to its customers. For UBL, CPEC extends beyond energy and infrastructure projects, as it aims to provide new opportunities to the citizens of the two countries and bring new impetus and vision to the China-Pakistan friendship.

Sergent Major hosts Iftar party

LAHORE (PR): Sergent Major, the leading French clothing brand for kids, hosted an Iftar party in honour of media persons at the newly launched Packages Mall the other evening.

The French brand, ‘Sergent Major’ is almost 30 years old. It has branches in over 32 countries, with 584 stores all over the world. The brand’s headquarters is in France and catering for quality clothes for kids for ages ranging from New Born to 11 years old. The brand launched its first store in Islamabad at The Centaurus, back in September, 2016. After getting an excellent response, Sergent Major is now opening its doors in Packages Mall&Emporium Mall.

After the dinner at the opening at Packages, participants held interactive discussions with the officials of Sergent Major. Aim of the brand is not only to produce clothes but also to give children a personalized touch for specific needs. Apart from being extremely comfortable, the clothes also help to flourish a child’s imagination. Sergent Major have been gaining successful repute in Pakistan due to their different and unique designs.