ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has chaired a meeting to review the progress on the development of border crossing complexes at Torkham and Chaman as part of the Integrated Transit Trade Management System (ITTMS) project.

The finance secretary, economic affairs division secretary, Quartermaster General of Pakistan Army, Asian Development Bank (ADB) country director, NLC DG, ITTMS project director at FBR and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance, ADB, and Infrastructure Project Development Facility participated in the meeting held at the Ministry of Finance on Friday.

The project director updated the minister regarding the progress of the project. The NLC DG briefed the meeting regarding the technical aspects of the project. The NLC has been assigned to carry out the civil works of the project on the two sites. The ADB country director informed the meeting that ADB considers it as an important project due to its significance in the context of the corridor for trade envisaged under the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC).

Dar appreciated the efforts of all stakeholders, including ADB, in ensuring satisfactory progress of the project so far. He said that the project is based on the vision of the government to develop Pakistan as an economic corridor and enhance regional connectivity. He said that the project, once completed, will result in significant reduction in processing times at the border crossing points in Torkham and Chaman. He urged all stakeholders to ensure completion of the project in accordance with the scheduled timelines.