ISLAMABAD: Federal Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Saturday urged Saudi investors to avail the investment opportunities in Pakistan, including in the petrochemical industry, offered under the liberal investment regime of the present government.

He was talking to Saudi Ambassador Pakistan Commodore Nawaf Saeed Ahmed Al-Malkiy at the Ministry of Finance, Islamabad.

The minister welcomed Commodore Al-Malkiy on his nomination as the new Saudi ambassador to Pakistan, and wished him success on his new role. Both sides discussed the current status of bilateral ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Dar appreciated the continued support of the Saudi government for projects aimed at economic development in Pakistan.

He also highlighted the recent visit of PM Nawaz Sharif to Saudi Arabia to meet King Salman bin Abdul Aziz, during which the PM expressed the hope that the current impasse in the Gulf will be resolved soon in the best interest of the Muslim Ummah. Dar accompanied the PM Nawaz during the said visit.

Saudi ambassador designate said he would be keen on promoting greater presence of Saudi investors and companies in Pakistan with a view to further bolster the current level of bilateral economic cooperation. The finance minister assured him of his full support in this regard.

At the end of the meeting, the Finance Minister and the Saudi ambassador designate reaffirmed the resolve of both sides to work together to further strengthen bilateral relations.