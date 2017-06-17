Pakistan would receive $623 million loan from Asian Development Bank (ADB), World Bank (WB) and the Agence Francaise de Development (AFD) in next few days. The loans would help Pakistan in building foreign exchange reserves, which had come down to $20.2 billion. The World Bank approved a package of $223 million to help millions of Pakistanis, especially women and the poor, to get access to financial services and to improve living conditions in parts of Karachi.

Meanwhile, the ADB and the AFD have approved over $400 million in loans to support Pakistan’s efforts to provide a more reliable and secure energy sector. The $300 million in ADB assistance, the third such loan under the Sustainable Energy Sector Reform programme, brings the bank’s total financing to $1 billion since 2014. AFD will add €100 million in co-financing.