LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved seven development schemes of road sector with an estimated cost of Rs4481.279

million. These schemes were approved in the meeting of PDWP of current fiscal year 2016-17 presided over by P&D Chairman Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan. P&D Provincial Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.–Staff Reporter

The approved development schemes included: Dualisation of Road Jandiala Sher Kha, Hiran Minaar, Minor Road to Chichoki Mallian via Allama Mashraqi Park along Railway Line length 11.15 km, District Sheikhupura (Revised) at the cost of Rs555.276 million, Construction of Flyover at Shahabpura Chowk Defence Road Sialkot, District Sialkot at the cost of Rs663.947 million, Rehabilitation/Improvement/Construction of road from Kotmoman Bhabrah Road to Thathi Noor via Chak No 19/SB, Uppi, Abdal, Salam, Phullarwan & Thathi Noor length 36.40 km, District Sargodha (Revised) at the cost of Rs549.042 million, Widening/Improvement/Reconstruction of Rawat Harraka Dhudial Road (Phase-I) Rawat to Jorrian, length=36.00 km, Rawalpindi at the cost of Rs749.023 million, Rehabilitation/Widening of road from Buchal Kalan to Lillah, length 25.00 km (Phase-I L=13 km) District Chakwal (Revised) at the cost of Rs537.851 million, Dual Carriageway from Allah Abad (Old Tehsil Head Quarter) to Liaquatpur (New Tehsil Head Quarter) length=6.00km, District RY Khan at the cost of Rs414.84 million, and Construction of Additional Ring Road Bahawalpur Railway Station to Bino Hospital via Bindra Pully-Dewan Pully-Sadar Pully-Kali Pully (length=13.50 km), Bahawalpur at the cost of Rs1011.30 million.