KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) fresh currency notes service is receiving overwhelming response from the general public.

To meet public demand for fresh currency notes on the occasion of Eidul Fitr, Banking Services Corporation (SBP BSC) had re-launched the SMS Short Code based service (8877). The service has been made available through a network of 1002 e-branches of banks in 120 cities and 16 field offices of SBP BSC across the country. So far around 1.6 million individuals have obtained booking code out of which around 40 percent have received fresh cash surrender of exchange value.