KARACHI - The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $22,274 million on March 10, 2017. The weekly break-up of the foreign reserves position released on Thursday showed that foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) stood at $17,238.3m, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks are $5,035.7 million, so total liquid foreign reserves reached at $22,274.0m. During the week ending March 10, 2017, the SBP’s reserves increased by $99m to $17,238 million. During the week, SBP received $200m under Coalition Support Fund and made payments of $97 million on account of external debt servicing and other official payments.