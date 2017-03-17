LAHORE - The 6th International Renewable Energy Exhibition & Conference titled "Solar Pakistan 2017" was inaugurated by Minister for Mines and Minerals Ch Sher Ali Khan on Thursday at Expo Center Lahore.

The minister said that Pakistan has introduced net metering system in Islamabad and Lahore and it will be introduced in the whole country soon. With the introduction of net metering system, domestic consumers will be benefited directly and Pakistan will be able to control shortfall of electricity, he added. He furthers said the country has great potential in the field of solar energy.

The minster was also shown electric motorcycle and rickshaw on the occasion. He took great interest in both these electric vehicles and appreciated the technology used in their formation. These electric vehicles were focus of attention of a huge number of participants who had come to attend this exhibition.

More than 150 exhibitors from 15 countries participated in the event organised by FAKT Exhibitions (Pvt) Ltd. The purpose of the exhibition is to introduce latest solar technology in the country. These companies displayed their items including batteries, latest solar panel, inverters etc. Several Chinese companies also took part in the expo. Foreign companies showed interest in entering Pakistani market.