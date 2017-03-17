KARACHI - Subsequent to the sale of 40 percent shares of brokers of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), previously lying in a blocked account, to a Chinese consortium, PSX has initiated disbursement from proceeds of this sale to affected investors who had outstanding complaints against defaulter brokers.

Zafar Hijazi, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), in his recent meeting with the PSX Board, had stressed upon accommodating claims of affected investors to the maximum possible extent on an urgent basis. Resultantly, disbursement of funds to approved and verified claimants of former broker M/s Moosa, Noor Mohammad, Shahzada & Company (Pvt) Limited has commenced. Post these disbursements, majority of the said broker’s hundred claimants will be compensated in full, while the remaining claimants will be compensated for more than 80% of their claimed amounts.

The total amount paid against claimants of the said broker is around Rs80.8 million, which includes previous payments released from PSX’s investor Protection Fund (IPF) of Rs25.3 million and sale of certain assets of the defaulted broker amounting to Rs13.3 million.