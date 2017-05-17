FAISALABAD - Agriculture experts have advised the growers to start the cultivation of sweet potato (Shakar Qandi) and complete it by June, to get bumper yield. A spokesman for the agriculture department said here on Tuesday that sweet potato was used largely in the country because it was a rich source of proteins, carbohydrates, vitamin and other minerals. The farmers should cultivate approved varieties of sweet potatoes for bumper yield as well as mitigating their financial issues, he added.