FAISALABAD - Agriculture experts have advised the growers to start the cultivation of sweet potato (Shakar Qandi) and complete it by June, to get bumper yield. A spokesman for the agriculture department said here on Tuesday that sweet potato was used largely in the country because it was a rich source of proteins, carbohydrates, vitamin and other minerals. The farmers should cultivate approved varieties of sweet potatoes for bumper yield as well as mitigating their financial issues, he added.
Advice to sweet potato growers
