The budget for next fiscal year (2017-2018) that will be announced on May 26 has been estimated at Rs 4,800 billion by government.

Sources told that Rs 866 billion has been suggested to allocate for development projects including China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) whereas the difference of Rs 1500 billion between expenses and income is likely.

About 10 to 15 percent increase is expected in the salaries and pensions of government officials.

On the other hand, Rs 94 billion has been reserved for Interior Ministry, Rs 37 billion for Cabinet Division, Rs 11 billion for Aviation Division, Rs 48 crore for Prime Minister Secretariat whereas President House will get Rs 45 crore for expenses.

The Law Ministry will be given almost Rs 7 billion, Trade Ministry Rs 33 billion, Information Ministry Rs 298 billion while Ministry of Education and Training and Higher Education Commission will be allotted Rs 4 billion and Rs 80 billion respectively.

Sources said that budget deficit will be around Rs 1500 billion.