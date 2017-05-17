LAHORE - The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged the Supreme Court to take suo-moto on the strike of goods transporters that is hitting the trade, industry and economy hard.

While addressing a press conference here at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, LCCI Acting President Amjad Ali Jawa said that continued strike of the goods transporters has already caused loss of over Rs60 billion to the trade and industry as trading goods are held at Karachi Port Trust and Port Muhammad Bin Qasim. He said that daily wagers are struggling for bread and butter while supply of essential items and edibles may cause the threat of food crisis in the country.

He said that the country has already facing huge challenges of decline in exports and historic trade deficit. He said that in the first 10 months of ongoing financial year, the trade deficit jumped to $26.55 billion that is 40 percent high from the same period of last year. He said that exports are also declining while situation is bound to further aggravate as strike of goods transporters has given a big blow to the export-oriented industry. He said, “At present when we are talking to enhance the exports, strike would reverse the government’s efforts aimed at economic revival of the country.”

“Strike of goods transporters would not only cause hardship to the exporters but government would also be the ultimate loser as far as revenue collection is concerned”, the LCCI acting president said. He said that strike would virtually bring the exports and imports to a halt that would not only hit the exports hard but the industrial wheel would also be stopped due to non-availability of imported raw material.

Jawa said that no space has been left at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and Port Muhammad Bin Qasim that’s mean that cargo ship would not be able to unload their loads. He said that it would take around two months to clear up the mess at these ports after conclusion of the strike. He said that justified demands of the goods transporters should be met by the government to avoid any anarchy like situation. He said that the government should take appropriate measures to avert any such strike in future as it is not only hitting the economy but also sending a very negative signal to the foreign businessmen who have invested in Pakistan.

The LCCI acting president said that the cash-starved businesses in Pakistan were already facing multiple internal and external challenges while the strike would add fuel to fire. He demanded of the government to take stakeholders onboard and address the genuine issues of goods transporters at the earliest.