ABL hosts a seminar

LAHORE (PR): In a seminar organized by Allied Bank in Lahore, attended by the Chairman FBR, members of Tax Reforms Commission, senior income tax officials, leading tax consultants and representatives from Tax Bar, LCCI members, professional accountancy firms along with various commercial and corporate obligors, Chief Executive Officer ABL Tahir Hassan Qureshi presented a study on “Private Sector Credit and Growth in Tax Revenue” in which it was shown that private sector credit to GDP ratio of Pakistan is one of the lowest in the world at 15%.

Formal credit in Pakistan is USD 51 billion, whereas, Pakistan’s GDP is over USD 270 billion. He said that Pakistan’s Credit to GDP ratio is even far behind compared to developing/regional countries and gap between formal and informal sector credit is widening; with majority of borrowers seeking expensive credit from secondary and informal sources. He pointed out that conducive taxation regime and fiscal policies can play a vital role in expansion of private sector credit; which can result in significant growth in taxation revenues.

Faysal Bank partners

with Mashreq

KARACHI (PR): Faysal Bank has partnered with Mashreq, a leading financial institution of UAE, to provide QuickRemit service to Pakistan. QuickRemit, a money transfer platform that is considered amongst the fastest in the UAE, allows Mashreq Bank customers to remit money to Pakistan within few minutes via online and mobile channels with zero remittance fees. The direct bank transfer service enables Mashreq Bank customers to perform Pakistani Rupee remittances to any bank account in Pakistan within a short span of time as opposed to the regular remittance transfer in the market which could take up to 2 days. Customers of Mashreq can avail QuickRemit services to Pakistan using its award winning mobile application SNAPP, available 24/7 with zero remittance fees, and through MashreqOnline at www.mashreq.com.

Telenor Velocity startups

ISLAMABAD (PR): Four of the most promising Telenor Velocity Startups namely Shopsy.pk, MicroPower Labs, EcoEnergy, and ForiMazdoori have successfully landed a sizeable funding of up to $600,000 that will help them make it big in the market. Making the best use of ICT and a constant rise in mobile broadband usage in the country, all three startups aim to resolve longstanding everyday problemsfaced by the Pakistani people.

"I congratulate the Velocity startups on this great achievement and thank the investors for recognizing and placing their trust in our young innovators," said IrfanWahab Khan, CEO, Telenor Pakistan. "The development is a testament to Velocity's serious potential as a launch pad for innovations from Pakistan's highly gifted young minds. Being the country's favorite telecom and digital lifestyle partner, Telenor places a special focus on scaling up entrepreneurial ventures so as to materialize our vision of social and youth empowerment. We have a long term commitment in Pakistan and work to promote a digital ecosystem in the country that changes lives through technology. I hope that our startups continue to make their mark on the global innovation map and inspire youth everywhere," he added.

SKMCH&RC launches Zakat collection campaign

LAHORE (PR): Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) has launched its Zakat Collection Campaign for the year 2017.

The Hospital has already spent over Rs. 27 billion on free treatment of deserving cancer patients during the last 22 years. Hospital’s annual budget for the year 2017 is Rs. 10 billion; half of this is to be met from public donations and Zakat and the remaining half, from revenue generated from Hospital services.

For the collection of Zakat, the Hospital has already activated its accounts in local and foreign banks. In addition to this, the donors can also deposit their Zakat directly in SKMCH&RC, its Offices, Diagnostic Centres, Collection Centres, all Pakistan Post Offices and easypaisa shops, mobile account and NADRA E service Centers. The donors can also donate online at www.shaukatkhanum.org.pk and call at 0800 11555 for the collection of their Zakat cheques directly from their doorstep.

Pakistani startup

wins award by UNIDO

LAHORE (PR): A US-based startup founded by a Pakistani has won a top UN award. Ricult, an award winning, MIT-based startup was presented the “Innovative Ideas and Technology on Agribusiness” award by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) in a ceremony held in Milan, Italy.

After receiving the award, Usman Javaid, Founder & CEO Ricult, said: “At the moment there is a lot of dialogue taking place around food safety and security. However, few people realize the importance of empowering smallholder farmers and the role they play in the grander scheme of things.” The key to solving their problems, he said,was to equip them with the right inputs, technology and knowledge.

PSO’s ‘New Convenience Retail Identity’ opened

KARACHI (PR): PSO sets in motion its “New Convenience Retail Identity” for its fuel stations, as part of its recent initiatives towards continuous improvement and transformation. After taking the lead in introducing high quality performance fuels, Altron Premium, Altron X and Action+diesel (Euro II), PSO continues the journey of its Retail business transformation by rebranding its convenience retail identity ”Shop Stop” to broaden customer service scope. Federal Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi inaugurated the first remodeled facility at PSO's site, Al Askar PSO Fuel Station, Karachi.

ChenOne opens store

LAHORE (PR): ChenOne Stores has opened its newest store in Amanah Mall. The CEO of ChenOne Mian Muhammad Kashif Ashfaq graced the opening ceremony along the chairman of Chenab group Mian Muhammad Latif. He expressed the company’s vision of expanding the network aiming at bringing to customers the best quality and highly fashionable products ranging across garments, home textile, accessories and furniture.

ChenOne stores is the pioneer brand in specialized retail and ever since its inception 20 years ago ChenOne stores has experienced growth banking on the trust gained by customers through finest quality product range offered. CEO ChenOne also shared the vision of setting industry benchmarks. The opening ceremony was attended by social and civil society representatives along a flock of customers.

KARACHI: Sindh governor M Zubair presents Lifetime Achievement Award to Bashir Janmohammad, chairman Westbury Group.

PESHAWAR: BOK MD and CEO Shams-ul-Qayum presids over 6th BOK Area Managers Conference.