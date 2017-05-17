ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan on Tuesday said that cotton is our most important crop that plays a major role in our national economy. He was addressing as chief guest at the sustainability meeting of the project, “Improving Resistance to Cotton Leaf Curl Virus, supporting Cotton Best Management Practices for Small Farmers” held in Islamabad. The event was organized by the International Centre for Agriculture Research in dry Areas (ICARDA) - Pakistan Office. The program was aimed at creating awareness to fight against the threat of "Cotton Leaf Curl Virus" in order to save the cotton crop and to increase its production. The minister said, “This program in Pakistan is great initiative from United Sates and testimony of Pak-America great friendship.” He said, “The project will prove beneficial in enhancing cotton production in Pakistan which will definitely pose a positive effect on the economy of country.”