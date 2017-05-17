PR LAHORE - In the new budgets, the federal and provincial governments should adopt the policy of achievement of economic self-reliance for socio-economic development of the country.

These demands were raised in the memorandum of the Pakistan Workers Confederation addressed to the Prime Minister and the Provincial Chief Ministers. The Confederation has also urged the Government to continue to grant medical facilities to the workers and their families even after their retirement, raise pension of the retired workers from Rs.5000 to Rs.15000 per month commensurate with price hike, fix minimum wages of the workers at least Rs30,000 per month. It also demanded that for industrial and agricultural development, the government should construct hydel power stations in the public sector for provision of cheaper electricity to the consumers. In a joint press statement, veteran trade union leader Khurshid Ahmad, General Secretary, and Robina Jameel, President of the Confederation, urged the working class and the patriotic forces of the country to join hands for settlement of the economic and social problems of the working class and poor strata of the country.