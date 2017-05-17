ISLAMABAD - The foreign investors have expressed serious concerns on the government’s plan to expand the super tax on affluent and rich individuals, association of persons and companies earning income above Rs500 million for next financial year in the budget.

The government is considering expanding the super tax for another year, which was introduced for the first time in 2015 for only a year after the Pakistan Army launched Zarb-e-Azb military operation against militants. However, the government had expanded it in 2016 and now again it is planning to expand the super tax for another year 2017-18. The government had imposed a temporary four percent super tax on all banks and three percent on other companies and individuals with an annual income of over Rs500 million to rehabilitate the temporarily displace persons (TDPs) of the Zarb-e-Azb military operation.

“We have asked the government to withdraw the super tax in the upcoming budget. Otherwise, it should be imposed on permanent base, as foreign investors are annoyed with this tax,” said Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) Secretary General Abdul Aleem. He further said, “The government had asked us in 2015 that super tax would be imposed for one year. However, the government is now expanding it every year, which is not acceptable for the foreign investors.” The OICCI is the collective voice of the top 200 foreign investors from 35 countries, including 50 members associated with Fortune 500 companies. Aleem said that government should reduce the General Sales Tax (GST) to 13 percent from existing 17 percent, which is higher in the region. Similarly, the government should also revamp Withholding Tax Regime from current 55 rates to just 5 rates. The OICCI also demanded that incentives for new investments should be made part of the budget.

“Tax Policies should ensure a 10 year phasing out period so that local and foreign investors could base their plans on policies which are predictable and consistent over a reasonable time and feedback of the Largest Tax Contributors should be taken before finalisation of the Finance Act,” Aleem said. Growth in tax collections, over and above the projected growth from the organised sector, should be based on broadening the tax base and bringing new tax payers into the tax net, he added.

The secretary general also highlighted the key reasons which included negative perception over riding positive facts about Pakistan, poor rating in the World Bank “Ease of doing business” (EODB) survey (144/189), taxation system focused on organised sector only with adhoc levies like 3-4pc Super Tax, gap in Investment incentives and policy implementation, insufficient interaction between the government policy makers and investors, non-settlement of issues like tax refunds and circular debt, less than satisfactory implementation of Intellectual Property Rights legislation and absence of stable and forward looking pharma pricing and regulatory regime, to serve public health goals and exports.

OICCI President Khalid Mansoor reiterated the need for a more focused approach to introduce growth oriented economic policies, more aggressive and result oriented taxation and trade policies to boost documentation of the economy, encourage longer term investment by both local and foreign investors, including setting up of export oriented industries, developing an effective private-public partnership forum to help harness the significant potential of the country which has so far remained a dream rather than the reality.

Commenting on the low level of FDI, the OICCI president showed extreme concern and said that though the inflows of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to Pakistan has increased by 12.4 percent to $1.6 billion during first nine months of the current fiscal year 2016-17 as compared to $1.425 billion in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year, the FDI remains very low and not even one percent of the GDP of the country.

This level of FDI is well below Pakistan’s capability and FDI inflows recorded in the past. Pakistan needs significantly higher FDI, at least three percent of GDP, to generate the desired level of economic growth and employment opportunities, he added. Economists’ estimates that there is a need for 2 million new jobs every year to cater to the young population and fast growth in number of educated youth.