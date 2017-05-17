LAHORE - The Federal government officials have agreed to the recommendations submitted by Pakistan Tax Bar Association (PTBA) for inclusion in the upcoming budget 2017-18.

The agreement was reached in a meeting between a delegation of PTBA, headed by its president Mohsin Nadeem, with the policy makers in tax matters including PM’s Special Adviser on Revenue Haroon Akhtar Khan, FBR Chairman Dr Irshad and Inland Revenue Policy member Dr Iqbal.

The meeting discussed in detail the recommendations put forward by Pakistan Tax Bar Association for greater confidence building and smooth transactions between tax payers and the relevant government bodies. The PTBA delegation was assured by the policy makers that almost all the recommendations would be formed part of the national budget.

The PTBA recommendations included settlement of pending audit and amendment proceedings/litigation through Tax Recovery based on mutual agreement and consent, prevention of sudden suspension and black listing of registration without prior notice and due process and approval by the chief commissioner, restraining bank attachment and recovery notices pending first appeal decision, discouraging of raid, impounding of record, registration of FIR and arrest under Sales Tax Act 1990 and section 175 of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001 without solid reason and due process/prior approval of FBR/consent of PTBA, etc.