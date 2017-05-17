ISLAMABAD - The federal government has issued a fresh notification of the appointment of Lt. Gen (Retd) Muzammil Hussain as Chairman WAPDA from back date, The Nation has learnt it reliably. According to the Establishment Division’s notification, the federal government is pleased to appoint Lt.Gen (Retd) Muzammil Hussain as Chairman WAPDA under the Ministry of Water and Power from 24-08-2016. The Division’s notification of even number dated 23-08-2016 is hereby withdrawn ab initio. The new notification has been issued by the Establishment Division on May 15, 2017. PM had appointed Hussain as Chairman on August 23, 2016. Later, the appointment of Chairman WAPDA had been challenged in court. The court had asked the govt to take approval of appointment of Hussain from the cabinet.