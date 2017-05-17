LAHORE - Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers' Association (PCMA) has planned to acquire Netherland's expertise for improvement of chemical industry in Pakistan. Frans Friedeman, country head of Netherlands' Senior Experts Organisation, PUM, in a meeting held at the PCMA offices on Tuesday, promised to arrange a fact-finding mission in collaboration with the Engineering Development Board (EDB), Government of Pakistan to materialise the senior volunteers' expert service from Netherlands for PCMA-member Chemical Units. The meeting was attended by prominent leaders of the industry including Vice Chairman PCMA Abrar Ahmed. Iqbal Kidwai, Secretary General of the Association, conducted the meeting and highlighted its importance for future of Pakistan's chemical industry. Frans Friedeman delivered a detailed presentation on the working and the services offered by PUM.