ISLAMABAD - All Pakistan Compressed Natural Gas Association (APCNGA) is awaiting for the approval of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) to start import of new lightweight 22kg CNG cylinders and compatible kits. "The association will hopefully get the OGRA's nod soon as the authority is in process of completing its board quorum. Besides, we are looking for the duty reduction in the upcoming budget for the year 2017-18," APCNGA Chairman Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha told APP Tuesday. Before the year 2010, he said, there was zero duty on import of the cylinders and kits as CNG was considered a green-fuel, but afterward 15 percent duty was imposed to discourage the gas use in vehicles due to the commodity's scarcity. APCNGA, he said, has forwarded the proposals to the government seeking incentives in the CNG sector and review in the import duty. Answering a question, the chairman said the lightweight cylinders would have the same eight kilograms CNG filling capacity as of the old 60 kg CNG cylinders.