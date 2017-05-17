ISLAMABAD - The Planning Commission (PC) has recommended a total development outlay of Rs2,158 billion for the federal and provincial governments to the Annual Plan Coordination Committee (APCC) for fiscal 2017-18; it was learnt reliably here Tuesday.

The total national development budget recommended by the Planning Ministry is Rs2,158 billion which includes Rs1,000 Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) and Rs1,158 billion Annual Development Plan (ADP) for the provinces, official sources told The Nation here. Against the initial indicative ceiling provided by the Ministry of Finance of Rs700 billion for PSDP, the PC has recommended Rs1,000 billion. Out of the total Rs1,000 billion, Rs862 billion were recommended for the Public Sector Development Programme while Rs138 billion were recommended for the IDPs and Prime Minister Youth Programme.

Out of total Rs2,158 billion, the volume of the provincial Annual Development Plan (ADP) was recommended to be Rs1,158 billion. Out of proposed allocation of Rs1,158 billion for ADP during fiscal 2017-18, Rs Rs625 billion is recommended for Punjab, Rs251 for Sindh, Rs202 billion for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Rs80 billion for Balochistan. It is pertinent to mention here that the total budget outlay for the federal and provincial governments during fiscal 2016-17 was Rs1,675 billion, where Rs800 billion were allocated for the PSDP while Rs875 billion were allocated for the ADP of the four provinces.

The meeting of the Annual Plan Coordination Committee (APCC) which is scheduled to meet today (Wednesday) will recommend the development outlay and macroeconomic framework for the fiscal 2017-18 for the Approval of the National Economic Council (NEC). National Economic Council (NEC) is expected to meet on May 19 under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Elaborating about the share of different ministries, divisions, corporations, SDGS, Special areas, gas supply schemes in the PSDP 201-17-18, the source said that Rs280 billion allocation is recommended for the ministries/divisions, Rs389 billion for corporations including National Highway Authority NHA, Wapda, etc. Similarly, Rs64 billion is recommended for Special areas, Rs46 billion for SDGs and Rs26 billion are allocated for gas supply projects.

The source further said that this year, on the special directives of the prime minister, the development outlay will cross four digits, which never happened before in the history of Pakistan. However the source said that the recommendations about PSDP and ADP allocation will get final shape in the meeting of the APCC.

Meanwhile talking to a selected group of journalists, Federal Minister for Planning Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal confirmed that the PSDP outlay will be more than Rs1,000 billion.