KARACHI - Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed sharply lower on Tuesday on institutional profit taking after MSCI announced results of May 2017 Semi-Annual Index Review for the MSCI Equity Indices.

Market remained volatile as KSE 100-index traded between an intra-day high of 459 points and intraday low of 634 points to finally close at 51,813 points down 575 points) as some profit taking was witnessed throughout the day, brokers said.

Banking sector led the decline in the market as they cumulatively eroded 294 points to the index. HBL (down 3.34%), UBL (2.62%) and MCB (3.02%) were the major laggards of the aforementioned sector, stated analyst Nabeel Haroon at JS Global.

Profit taking was witnessed in fertilizer sector as sector heavy weights, FFC (down 3.28%) and FFBL (0.67%), closed in the red zone. However E&P sector continued its previous day momentum as crude oil prices surged to trade at $49.18/bbl level. POL (up 1.55%) and PPL (0.55%) were the major gainers of the mentioned sector.

Inclusion of Sui Northern, International Steel and Engro fertilizer in MSCI small cap index invited support. Pre-budget uncertainty, foreign outflows played a catalyst role in bearish close at PSX, said analyst Ahsan Mehanti.

The 6 ‘Large & Mid Cap’ constituents (ENGRO, HBL, LUCK, MCB, OGDC and UBL), which are part of MSCI EM Index remained under pressure and contributed 382 points to index fall, said dealers at Topline brokerage.

Market participation improved with volumes up 7% d/d to 378m shares, while traded value rose 1.3% to Rs23.4b/$223m.

EPCL was volume leader for the second consecutive day as almost 42m shares of the chemical company exchanged hands, while Dost Steel with 41m traded shares and Dewan Motor with 20m traded shares stood second and third.

Total 397 active companies participated in the session, of which 154 finished in positive, 218 in negative while 25 remained unchanged.