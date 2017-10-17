Total Parco opens 500th new design petrol pump

ISLAMABAD (PR): Total Parco Pakistan Limited (TPPL) unveiled its 500th "New image" retail station on Expressway – Islamabad at a ceremony held on the premises of Total Parco Gold Flower Filling Station. The new-look, ultra-modern design, petrol station promises a warm welcome, highest level of service and easy access to the broad range of Total Parco quality petroleum products and services.

The site, in the presence of the senior management of TPPL and distinguished guests, was inaugurated by Olivier Chalvon-DEMERSAY (VP Operations, Total Oil Asia Pacific PTE LTD), Shahid Mahmood Khan (DMD-PARCO), Olivier Sabrie (CEO-TPPL) alongside Hassan Mahmood Zaidi (Head of Retail-TPPL) and Chaudhary Ikram Ullah (Dealer-TPPL). The retail station under the strong Total Parco brand name is of significance because of its prime location and easy access for the motorists of Islamabad & Rawalpindi.

Telenor an reiterates its commitment towards

diversity through symbolic handover of CEO position

ISLAMABAD (PR): As part of its commitment towards a diverse culture and to encourage increased female participation in workforce, Telenor Pakistan in collaboration with Plan International Pakistan celebrated International #DayoftheGirl through a symbolic takeover of Telenor CEO position by Marriam Naeem.

Marriam is a talented young student studying physiotherapy at the Foundation University. She has been associated with Plan International Pakistan for the past two years as a girl advocate where she volunteers her time for cancer children and families at a local hospital in Rawalpindi and Lahore. Deeply committed, she has led multiple awareness sessions and fund raising campaigns.

While handing over his position, Irfan Wahab Khan said, “As part of our vision to empower societies, Telenor Pakistan greatly encourages diversity and inclusion. We pride ourselves on providing equal opportunities and giving girls a chance to showcase their talent and contribute towards the success of not only the organization but the society as well. I’m positive that this takeover will highlight the need for increased female participation and I hope that it will encourage other girls to break through the traditional barriers and join our organization to help us make a meaningful impact.”

As the symbolic CEO of Telenor Pakistan, Marriam launched NayaAghaz program for the year 2017 which aims to bridge the transition of females into workplace who’ve been on a career break. Marriam also announced Open Mind Trainee Program to open for applications later this year which aims at inclusion of persons with disabilities into our society. Moreover, she also announced Telenor Pakistan to establish 2 ICT labs for young underprivileged girls in public schools.

JS Bank partners with CreditFix

KARACHI (PR): JS Bank Limited and CreditFix Ltd have signed a memorandum of understanding to form a Digital Consumer Lending Partnership. Under the agreement, CreditFix will provide JS Bank credit scores of consumers and leads hence enabling faster and more efficient lending with less risk. The MoU signing ceremony was held at the AWT Plaza, Karachi and it was attended by the senior management from both Creditfix and JS Bank.

JS Bank & CreditFix intend to ensure innovation to maximize consumer’s banking experience. Through this agreement, users will be able to relish the perks of credit scoring and it would also help lenders to make more accurate credit decisions. Furthermore, this partnership would also save time for consumers as Creditfix uses social media and on-device data to provide consumer credit scoring which is much quicker and allow easier access to consumers.

Culinary art festival

ISLAMABAD (PR): The Islamabad Serena Hotel continues the Culinary Art Festival tradition under it’s Cultural Diplomacy initiative and brings the renowned Malaysian star chef Zaidah binti Mohammad Noor to Islamabad who transported the guests to the heart of Asia with her authentic Malay cuisine and impeccable techniques in culinary arts.

The Islamabad Serena Hotel in collaboration with the Malaysian High Commission, inaugurated the five-day Malaysian Food Festival at Wild Rice restaurant.

Visitors to the restaurant experienced the delightfully colourful and creative cuisine prepared by the visiting chef.

Vivo V7+ gets record breaking sales

LAHORE (PR): Vivo recently launched the selfie-centric smartphoneV7+ in Pakistan, which comes with the world’s first 24MP front camera. During the first week of sales, hundreds of smartphone enthusiasts flocked to stores to snag this feature-rich smartphone, making it one of the hot selling products.

“V7+ inherits Vivo's rich experience in mobile camera and music, two of the most important ways users express themselves and enjoy their modern lives, complimented with a modern design and FullView Display” said Eric Kong, CEO Vivo Pakistan.

V7+ is now available in all major cities of Pakistan for a price of Rs 35,999 with two color options; Champagne Gold and Matte Black.

Vivo is the first smartphone brand in Pakistan to offer 15 days replacement warranty, along with 12 months after-sales services.