PARIS - Minister of Commerce and Textile Pervaiz Malik has invited French entrepreneurs and investors to benefit from Pakistan’s business-friendly policies and invest in Pakistan in the fields of energy, infrastructure development, food processing, automobiles, tourism and information technology.

The minister is visiting Paris as part of his European tour to discuss bilateral economic and commercial relations and as well as seek support for GSP Plus review. During his stay in Paris, he held separate meetings with Jean Baptiste Lemoyne Secretary of State, Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France; Phillipe Gautier, President MEDEF International; Thiery Pflmlin President Pakistan France-Business Council and Didier Kling, President Paris Chamber of Commerce. He also visited French National Assembly and met with members of Pakistan-French Friendship group.

The minister noted that the existing volume of bilateral trade of $1.4 billion was not commensurate with the true potential of the two economies and called for more exchanges and business linkages to increase the trade volume. During the meetings, upgradation of the administrative, economic and trade committee from secretary to ministerial level was also discussed to make it an effective and productive forum. The minister also proposed revival of Air France flights to Pakistan to enhance connectivity and facilitate business travel.

The minister also appreciated the French support in the EU for trade related concessions, especially for GSP Plus and hoped that France would continue to support Pakistan during the GSP Plus review process.

Spanish delegation to visit Pakistan for exploring trade opportunities

APP from Islamabad: A Spanish business delegation would visit Pakistan and hold business-to-business meetings for promoting bilateral trade and commerce between the two countries.

This was stated by Economic and Commercial Attaché of Spain Miguel Pena Sánchez while exchanging views with local business community at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Monday. He said that both countries should focus on developing long-term plans to explore all potential areas of mutual cooperation for further improving bilateral trade. He said that Pakistan’s economy was improving despite some imbalances like current account deficit, adding that Pakistan was mostly depending on textiles for exports. He urged the need for focusing on diversifying exports to further improve trade with Spain and European countries.

He said there was a need to create proper channels for enhancing connectivity between private sectors of both countries and assured that he would work with Pakistani chambers of commerce to explore new areas of bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Spain.

On the occasion, ICCI President Sheikh Amir Waheed said that Pakistan and Spain enjoyed cordial political relations which should be transformed into growing trade and economic relations for achieving better results. He said that frequent exchange of trade delegations and promoting direct contacts between private sectors of Pakistan and Spain was necessary to raise awareness about potential areas of mutual cooperation between the two countries.

He said that many special economic zones (SEZs) would be set up under CPEC in Pakistan and Spanish investors should explore opportunities of joint ventures and investment in these zones. He said that Pakistani leather products, surgical instruments, sports goods, fruits and many other products could find good market in Spain and it should enhance its imports from Pakistan.

He said Pakistan has great reserves of natural resources including marble, granite, minerals and Spanish technology and machinery could help it in producing value added products. He said Spanish olive oil and its by-products have also great demand in Pakistan.