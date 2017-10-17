Tevta imparted training to 48,000

unskilled labour in one year

LAHORE (APP): Chairman Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Irfan Qaiser Sheikh has said that TEVTA has provided 48,000 certificates in different trades as per Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) and this number will be exceeded to 65,000 next year. While addressing a ceremony at TEVTA Secretariat here on Monday, Irfan Qaiser Sheikh said that as per RPL uncertified skilled workforce will get certification after passing theory and practical test of concerned trade. He said that this program was designed as per requirement of national and international market. Irfan Qaiser said that he observed that a similar program was started in United States by former President Barack Obama. Punjab has adopted the same model and in previous year around 25,842 people registered for this course among them around 23,455 people were succeeded. TEVTA is striving for increasing the minimum stipend of a labour to Rs 25,000-30,000, he added.

Candidates having minimum 18 years with 2 years industry experience, evidence of any earlier training, record of employment, use of skills and reference from the employer are registered in this training, he said, adding that certificate is being provided after integrated assessment (knowledge, skill and attitude) theory and practical.

ZTBL disburses 75.7b loans in Punjab

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) disbursed loans of Rs75723.473 million in Punjab during the fiscal year FY2016-17, which is 81.9 percent of the total disbursements made by the bank. In total, as against Rs1,02,500 million target of SBP, the bank disbursed Rs92,450.925 million among the all provinces during the period under review, official sources said. According to the details, Sindh got 13.7 percent share out of the total loans. The province was provided with Rs12,643.586 million against the SBP target of Rs14,935 million. Likewise, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa got Rs3,200.867 million against the SBP target of Rs7,300, the source said, adding that this was the 3.5 percent of the total disbursements made by the ZTBL during the year under review. Only 0.3 percent of the total ZTBL loans were disbursed in Balochistan as the bank provided loans of Rs264.398 in the province against the SBP target of Rs6,600. Similarly, Gilgit was provided loans of Rs289.580 million against the target of Rs665 million, which is 0.3 percent of the total disbursements.

The bank disbursed loans of Rs329.021 million in Muzaffarabad against the SBP target of Rs500 million, which is 0.4 percent of the total ZTBL loans.

Smeda holds capacity building trainings for beekeepers

PESHAWAR (APP): Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (Smeda) on Monday organised two training sessions at district Karak and Nowshera for capacity building of the honey bee keepers to enhance their knowledge and technical know-how for producing best quality of honey. At district Karak, the training was arranged with the collaboration of Parmakhtag Development Society, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), while at Nowshera the Agriculture Institute of Tarnab (GoKP) facilitated to hold the training. The basic aim of the training was to educate the start-ups to learn about the honey bee keeping business and to ensure the quality of the product. The participants of the training commended the training and called it useful in terms of learning and interaction. They were of the view that such training should be held at regular intervals to keep themselves updated. The trainees lauded the training and said that interactive style of the trainer was a real source inspiration and learning.

Women demand gender inclusive

economic policy reforms

KARACHI (NNI): FPCCI Vice President Masooma Sibtain has said that WNBA is a joint initiative of FPCCI and CIPE, a US Chamber affiliate organisation. WNBA would provide frame work of gender including economic policy reforms in the country, and shall focus policies for SME development improve access to finance, export refinance scheme and harmonisation of provincial taxes for women entrepreneurs. On the occasion, FPCCI President and former TDAP chairman SM Muneer assured full support of FPCCI on WNBA initiatives and appreciated efforts of Masooma. The meeting was attended by women entrepreneurs and officials of public sector organizations. CIPE Country Director Hammad Siddiqui said that collective efforts by women entrepreneurs will be helpful in economic policies reforms. Addressing the meeting of the Women National Business Agenda Development Initiative (WNBA) organized at FPCCI, Federation House, Clifton, Karachi, Joint Director of SBP said by 2020 SBP will increase share of financing SMEs by 15 percent .