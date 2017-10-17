MULTAN - Agriculture experts have said that the ongoing month of October was the best time for sowing of green chillies in south and western areas of Punjab. In a release issued by media liaison unit of Punjab Agriculture department, experts said that areas including Bahawalpur, Rahimyar Khan, Bahawalnagar, Okara and Toba Tek Sign were best suitable for red chili cultivation while Chiniot, Gujranwala, Kasur and Sheikhupura were suitable for green chili. Duration from October end to early November was

suitable for chili nursery cultivation.